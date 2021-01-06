Missouri Health Officials Say 2/5 Of State's COVID-19 Deaths Were Reported In November, December

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Two-fifths of all of Missouri’s COVID-19 deaths were reported in the last two months of 2020. The state health department says 2,369 deaths were reported in November and December. That’s about 41% of the 5,825 deaths attributed to the virus since March. The death toll grew by 263 on Tuesday, largely because a weekly review of death certificates from around the state found 250 connected to the virus that had not previously been reported. Also Tuesday, the state reported 2,632 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 405,589 since the onset of the pandemic. Coronavirus hospitalizations remain at concerning levels.



