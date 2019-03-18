Missouri Humanities Council Highlights Upcoming Symposium at Drury

This week on Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Katie Gilbert, associate professor of English literature at Drury University and field representative of the Missouri Humanities Council.
As part of the League of Women Voter’s programing honoring Women’s History Month in March, today’s discussion highlights the upcoming symposium exploring the suffrage movement. This symposium explores the humanities and democracy, and the approaching 100 year anniversary of women’s right to vote.
