Missouri Lawmakers Concerned Taxes Won't Generate Enough Revenue

With concerns that Missouri won’t generate enough revenue to meet budget demands this fiscal year, one lawmaker expressed her concerns about the shortfall.

According to a report released on Wednesday, taxes up to this same point in March had generated over 4 percent less in revenue than last year.

The state is stuck in a waiting game until April 15, the last day for Missouri citizens to file their taxes.

In a press conference on Thursday, Senator Gina Walsh said she’s not sure how the state will pay for upcoming projects.

“It’s scary. I’ve been here since 2003 and don’t remember it ever being this dire.”

Decisions about the budget are expected to be made in the next few weeks.