Missouri Lawmakers Consider Work Requirements for Medicaid

Days after it was announced that Medicaid expansion could be on November’s statewide ballot, Missouri lawmakers discussed additional requirements that could limit coverage.

The Missouri Budget Committee heard testimony Tuesday in regard to House Joint Resolution 106. The resolution would require some working-age adults who receive Medicaid benefits to complete work requirements or risk losing coverage. It also would halt Medicaid payments for hospital services provided to non-Missouri residents.

If passed by legislators, the measure would be placed on the state ballot in November, likely alongside Medicaid expansion. Just last Friday, supporters of expansion turned in nearly twice as many petition signatures needed for it to be presented to voters. Election officials are checking the signatures.

With only a week and a half left in the legislative session, Republicans have proposed HJR 106, sponsored by Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, R-Carthage. It would amend Missouri’s constitution to require “able-bodied” Medicaid recipients aged 19-64 to work at least 80 hours a month.

