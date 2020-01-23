Missouri Lawmakers Push Long Prison Sentences For Fentanyl

Missouri lawmakers are pushing lengthy prison sentences for people caught selling or buying the highly lethal opioid fentanyl.

House members gave initial approval to the bill in a voice vote Wednesday. Selling or trying to sell 20 milligrams or more of fentanyl would be punishable by 10-30 years in prison under the proposal.

Federal law already bans misuse of fentanyl. But the bill sponsor says adding it to Missouri drug laws would give prosecutors more tools to go after drug dealers.

Bipartisan critics questioned whether long prison sentences will be effective in deterring fentanyl sales or fighting the opioid epidemic.