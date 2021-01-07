Missouri Lawmakers Return To Work Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Missouri lawmakers are back at work for what is likely to be an unusual session amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The roughly five-month annual legislative session began Wednesday. Some precautions are in place to avoid spreading COVID-19. House and Senate administrative staff must wear face masks, for example. Lawmakers are strongly encouraged to wear masks, but it's not required. Most Democratic lawmakers wore masks but many Republicans did not on opening day. The Capitol is still open to the public.

Live audio and video streaming is available for committee hearings and floor sessions.