Missouri Legislative Session Begins Today

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are heading back to the Capitol for the start of what's guaranteed to be an unusual session amid the coronavirus pandemic. The roughly five-month annual legislative session begins Wednesday. Some precautions will be in place to avoid spreading COVID-19. House and Senate administrative staff must wear face masks, for example. Lawmakers are strongly encouraged to wear masks, but it's not required. The Capitol is still open to the public. Visitors will have their temperatures taken and be questioned about possible infection. Public seating will be limited in committee hearings to avoid crowding. Hearings will be streamed online.



