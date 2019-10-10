Missouri Lottery Warns Retailers About Potentially Illegal Slot Machines

Thousands of retailers who sell Missouri Lottery tickets received a warning this week: If they have potentially illegal gambling machines in their stores, they could face prosecution.

Although it’s unknown whether local prosecutors would follow through on the warning, the letters sent by Lottery chief May Scheve could make gas station owners and others think twice about being involved in the spread of gaming terminals across the state.

“Sales of games through illegal gambling devices hurts legal Lottery sales and profits for public education,” Scheve wrote in the Oct. 3 letter obtained by the Post-Dispatch.

The Lottery’s action marks the third time in recent months that a state agency has attempted to address the devices, which are like casino slot machines, but are not regulated or taxed by the state.

