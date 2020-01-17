Missouri, MU Part of Effort to 'Shine a Much-Needed Light' Inside Prisons

Missouri is one of five states chosen to participate in research and data collection of state prisons. The goal is to improve transparency and accountability in prisons across the U.S.

The Prison Research and Innovation Initiative is a five-year program launched by the Urban Institute in May 2019. The project will provide research and evidence “to shine a much-needed light on prison conditions,” helping to create strategies that will promote the well-being of corrections officers and people who are imprisoned, according to the project’s website.

Missouri was chosen by the Urban Institute, a nonprofit research organization based in Washington, to be part of the initiative’s Prison Research and Innovation Network. Other states in the network are Colorado, Delaware, Iowa and Vermont.

