Missouri Recognizes Those Who Risked Their Lives To Help Others

First responders and civilians from across the state will receive Missouri Public Safety medals in a ceremony this morning in Jefferson City.

The eighteen are being recognized for heroic, life-saving or extraordinary acts beyond the call of duty to protect the public in 2018.

Southwest Missouri recipients include Sergeant Shawn Fields with the Stone County Sheriff’s Office. He’ll receive a medal of valor for his rescue efforts during the sinking of the Ride the Ducks boat on Table Rock Lake. Marlin Matchett will receive a Public Safety Civilian Partnership Award for attempting to rescue people in the duck boat accident.

Eight Springfield firefighters will be given the Governor’s Medal for their efforts to rescue Greene County deputy sheriff, Aaron Roberts who died when his vehicle was swept away in flash flooding. They are Lt. Daniel Tscherny; retired captain, Jason Bogema; rescue specialist, Tony Fields; and firefighters, Joshua Bravestone; Zachary Keller; Garett Olson; Tyler Nevins; and Dustin Matney.

