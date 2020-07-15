Missouri Records Highest Number Of Daily COVID-19 Cases, Again

For the third time in eight days, Missouri has broken its record in daily coronavirus cases, with 936 new cases reported Tuesday.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 28,826 positive patients were reported with 627 cases for Boone County on Tuesday.

Boone County and DHSS have consistently reported different numbers of cases.

Based on updated information provided by the city of Columbia, the more accurate state number of COVID-19 cases is 28,976, with 1,093 deaths. Of the cases, 777 were in Boone County.

Also, because the state reported 18 more cases for Boone County than the city did Tuesday, the city numbers would indicate that there were 918 news cases in the state Tuesday.

