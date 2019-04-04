Missouri Rep. Robert Sauls On Changing Criminal Justice Laws

Before getting into the Missouri House, Democrat Robert Sauls was a prosecutor, a public defender and a military lawyer. Perhaps it's no surprise, then, that he has focused on criminal justice reform in his first term, cosponsoring bills that seek to change sentencing laws and create special veterans treatment courts.

Sauls spoke with Statehouse Blend Missouri host Brian Ellison about life as a newbie legislator, and where he thinks the state budget, which is advancing through the General Assembly, falls short.

Rep. Robert Sauls speaks with Statehouse Blend Missouri in April 2019.

Subscribe to Statehouse Blend Missouri: iTunes, Google Play, and on the NPRone app.

