Missouri Reports 936 Confirmed New Coronavirus Cases

Missouri’s health department has reported 936 confirmed new cases of the coronavirus, by far the largest number reported in the state in a single day since the pandemic began.

Data from the state on Tuesday also shows that hospitalizations are on the rise. Around Missouri, 932 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of July 10, the most recent available date. That is the highest total since 984 people were hospitalized on May 5.

One expert believes people were “lulled into a false sense of security" about the virus.