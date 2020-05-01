Missouri Republicans Revive Push To Change Redistricting

Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature is taking up a new redistricting plan once again.

A House committee on Thursday advanced the proposal.

The measure would ask voters yet again to change state redistricting rules.

Missourians in 2018 voted to make “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness” top criteria in drawing state House and Senate districts.

The Republican proposal would shift those to the least important criteria. If approved by the House, the measure would head to voters.

Democrats on Thursday questioned why Republicans are spending time on the proposal in the middle of the global coronavirus pandemic.