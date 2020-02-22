Missouri Republicans Say Socialism Threatens Democracy

SPRINGFIELD — The word “socialism” kept coming up at Missouri’s largest annual gathering of Republicans, called Lincoln Days, ahead of the 2020 election.

GOP speakers repeatedly warned the crowd of party activists and elected officials gathered in a Springfield convention center Friday and Saturday that Democrats were threatening American democracy as their party grows more comfortable with socialism.

Republican statewide elected officials pointed toward one of the frontrunners in the Democratic presidential nominating process, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, as a sign that Democrats have gotten away from American values. Sanders has for decades identified as a Democratic Socialist.

“If you look on the national level, what a joke that circus is,” said Gov. Mike Parson at the Republican Party State Committee meeting Saturday morning.

Republicans said it was imperative that President Donald Trump and Parson win the 2020 election to act as a backstop to the Democratic agenda. Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick called the 2020 contest “the most important election of our lives.”

The Republicans have also used the two-day event to tout what they consider their successes.

U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley said at a Saturday morning breakfast that one of the Trump administration’s biggest accomplishments is filling over a quarter of the federal judicial bench with young conservatives on lifetime appointments.

“The biggest thing we’ve done is decide to remake the federal court system,” Blunt said.

Blunt, as the Rules Committee chairman in the Senate, said he was able to push through a change to the Senate’s internal regulations that cut down on debate over some federal judicial appointees. The rule took away some of the Democrats’ ability to stall on confirming the judicial nominees that Trump put forward, he said. He also emphasized that the conservatives that are being put on the federal court are young and will serve for decades.

“Almost none are 50 or older,” Blunt said.

Hawley sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee and helps vet the judges before confirmation. He said he is looking for people who are committed to protecting gun rights and opposing abortion.

“I expect our judges to believe in the ‘Right to Life,’” he said.

Ashcroft announces reelection campaign

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced at the Lincoln Days dinner Friday night that he will be running for reelection. He was elected to the office in 2016.

Ashcroft said one of his priorities is to pass a new voter identification requirement after the state Supreme Court struck down part of a voter ID law that the Legislature had approved. Republicans in the General Assembly have already filed alternative voter ID requirements meant to replace the one that the court struck down.

“I don’t care what the Supreme Court said. We are pushing new legislation. It should be on the floor of the House next week,” Ashcroft said Saturday morning.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

