Missouri Secretary of State Will Not Pursue Senate Seat

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft decided today not to run for the U.S. Senate.

Ashcroft was widely considered to be the frontrunner to replace Blunt, who announced Monday he’s not running for re-election. Not only is his name familiar, his dad was U.S. attorney general, senator and governor, but he’s won two statewide elections by blowout margins.

But Ashcroft said in a statement that he’s forgoing the race to replace Blunt, citing a desire to remain in Missouri.

That signals Ashcroft is likely to run for governor in 2024. With Ashcroft out, it could make it more likely that Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Attorney General Eric Schmitt get in the race.

Former Gov. Eric Greitens is also making noise about running. And several Missouri Republican members of Congress, including U.S. Reps. Jason Smith, Billy Long, Ann Wagner and Blaine Luetekemeyer, are also mulling over bids.