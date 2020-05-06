Missouri Senate Tries to Spare Colleges From Budget Cuts

Missouri senators are trying to save colleges and universities from budget cuts after the coronavirus paralyzed the state's economy.

Senators on Tuesday voted against a 10% cut in state funding to public colleges and universities. The House proposed the cut to balance next year's budget, which begins July 1.

Senators are hoping that Congress will send Missouri more federal aid so the state can avoid those cuts to higher education.

Legislative leaders agreed to cut $700 million from the governor's original budget proposal because of the hit coronavirus has taken on the economy. One senator says that's not enough.