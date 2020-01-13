Missouri State University Hopes To Hire New Football Coach by February

Missouri State University officials said on Monday they hope to have a new football coach within two weeks.

Listen to the audio for the story here.

In a press conference at JQH Arena, MSU President Clif Smart and Director of Athletics Kyle Moats briefed reporters after the university signed a separation agreement with outgoing coach Dave Steckel after five seasons.



Smart began the press conference by defending Steckel from critics, citing the team’s high grade point average and Steckel’s method of handling conflict.



There will not be a search committee, they said. Moats said several people have expressed interested in the position, and that he and Smart will look at each candidate’s merits on a case-by-case basis.

