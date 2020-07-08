Missourians Have More Voting Options in 2020 Due to COVID-19

Registered voters in Missouri will be able to vote absentee, by mail or in person with social distancing modifications in both the Aug 4 and Nov. 3 elections.

Voting options expanded in Missouri for the 2020 elections after Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 631, which allows voters to submit absentee ballots if they have COVID-19 or are at risk for contracting the virus. The bill also allows voters to request mail-in ballots.

The deadline to register to vote in Missouri’s August primary is 5 p.m. Wednesday. Boone County residents can register on the county clerk’s website.

