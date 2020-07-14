Mixed Response to Federal Crime Fighting Help in Kansas City

A new effort to combat violent crime in Kansas City through an infusion of 100 agents from the FBI and other federal agencies has been greeted with a mixture of praise and concern from community leaders.

KCUR reports that supporters of the program that the White House announced last week said the city needs help as its homicide count for the year soars. But others want funding to focus on community investment and repairing the relationship between police officers and Black residents.

A police spokesman said the federal agents will be involved with investigations and prosecution of violent crime as opposed to routine street patrols.