MLB Includes Negro Leagues | Millennials' Financial Crises

Segment 1, beginning at 4:12: MLB decision recognizes seven Negro leagues
Major League Baseball's inclusion of Negro leagues' players and their achievements is a step in the right direction. What was behind the decision that the MLB called "an oversight" and does it paint the full picture of the Negro Leagues?
- Phil Dixon, historian, author and co-founder of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum
- Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum
Segment 2, beginning at 33:04: Financial advice for Millennials as they deal with yet another economic downturn.
Among Millennials 66% have nothing saved for retirement, even though early in life is the best time to save. But this is the generation that saw the dot-com bubble burst, the 2008 financial crisis and now the economic shutdown caused by the pandemic. For a group that has weathered so much early in their working lives, what's a Millennial to do to have something to show for their labor?
- Jamie Bosse, lead financial planner with Aspyre Wealth Partners
- Nolan Keim, associate wealth adviser for Mariner Wealth Advisors