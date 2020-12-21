MLB Includes Negro Leagues | Millennials' Financial Crises

Segment 1, beginning at 4:12: MLB decision recognizes seven Negro leagues

Major League Baseball's inclusion of Negro leagues' players and their achievements is a step in the right direction. What was behind the decision that the MLB called "an oversight" and does it paint the full picture of the Negro Leagues?

Segment 2, beginning at 33:04: Financial advice for Millennials as they deal with yet another economic downturn.

Among Millennials 66% have nothing saved for retirement, even though early in life is the best time to save. But this is the generation that saw the dot-com bubble burst, the 2008 financial crisis and now the economic shutdown caused by the pandemic. For a group that has weathered so much early in their working lives, what's a Millennial to do to have something to show for their labor?

Jamie Bosse , lead financial planner with Aspyre Wealth Partners

Nolan Keim, associate wealth adviser for Mariner Wealth Advisors