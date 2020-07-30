MO Department Of Agriculture Warns: If You Get Seeds In the Mail You Didn't Order, Don't Plant Them

The Missouri Department of Agriculture says they’ve received reports from residents who received seeds they didn’t order from places like China and surrounding areas. Several other states have also reported packages of seeds being delivered across the U.S. The packages were labeled as containing stud earrings, bracelets and other accessories, according to a statement. They're warning Missourians not to plant them.

The Department of Agriculture is concerned the seeds, if planted, could introduce invasive species into Missouri, which could harm the environment, livestock and plants.

Officials say, if you receive seeds you didn’t purchase, don’t open the seed packet; don’t plant the seeds; submit an online report to USDA; and don’t dispose of the seeds, packages or envelopes until USDA provides further guidance.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture says it’s playing a cooperative role in a USDA investigation.

According to the USDA on their website, "at this time, we don’t have any evidence indicating this is something other than a 'brushing scam' where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales."

