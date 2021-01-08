MO Lawmaker Chooses Rally At U.S. Capitol Over His Own Inauguration

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Republican Missouri lawmaker skipped his own inauguration to attend a rally with President Donald Trump and encourage Congress to reject the Electoral College victory of President-elect Joe Biden. State

Rep. Justin Hill, of Lake St. Louis, traveled to Washington on Wednesday instead of joining colleagues at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. He said Trump's rally was peaceful and he didn't join other Trump supporters in marching to the U.S. Capitol. He denounced those who broke into the Capitol as “anarchists” and “agitators." Hill sponsored a Missouri House resolution that encouraged Congress to refuse to accept the Electoral College votes of several states that Biden won.

Hill posted a photo Wednesday on Facebook of protestors in Washington D.C. before the attack on the capitol building and wrote, "Even though I'm a small part, I'm happy to be a part of this group of great Missourians. I'm especially proud of our Senator and President."

