MO National Guard Activated To Help With Flooding, Storms

Governor Mike Parson has activated the Missouri National Guard as the state continues to respond to flooding, tornadoes, and severe storms.

Guard units will be deployed to help with sandbagging in Chariton County to reinforce a stressed levee near Brunswick. The Guard will also be staging and utilizing high-water vehicles to support flood response operations in Jefferson City.

Governor Parson urges Missourians to continue to pay close attention to the weather this week as additional severe storms are possible for parts of the state.

The governor declared a state of emergency in the Missouri May 21 following severe storms and ahead of forecasted severe weather. The state was hit by a series of tornadoes and severe storms on May 22 that killed three people and destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes in southwest and central Missouri.

