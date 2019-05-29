MO State Highway Patrol Releases Memorial Day Weekend Stats

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports seven people died in traffic crashes over the 2019 Memorial Day weekend. The counting period started at 6 p.m., Friday and ran through 11:59 p.m., Monday. The Highway Patrol investigated 298 traffic crashes with 106 injuries. Troopers made 95 driving while intoxicated arrests and 93 drug arrests.

Last year, 16 people were killed in traffic crashes over the three-day weekend.

There was one boating fatality over the 2019 Memorial Day weekend. Marine operations troopers investigated six boating crashes involving three injuries. There were no drownings. Marine operations troopers arrested nine boaters for boating while intoxicated and made 27 drug arrests.



