MODOT Plans For More Construction Along I-44 in 2019, Other Work On I-70, I-270

The Missouri Department of Transportation on Friday announced construction plans that could cause delays for many commuters in the region.

MODOT District Engineer Tom Blair said the construction will mostly impact traffic along the Interstate 44 corridor. An I-44 bridge near Shrewsbury, which MODOT found cracks in last year, will be closed through 2019. Contractors will also work on bridges between Kingshighway and 39th Street in St. Louis throughout the year.

MODOT recommends affected drivers to find alternate routes around construction, or carpool. Drivers can also check the status of ongoing projects through the MODOT website.

Blair said the amount of construction planned is on par with an average year. He urged commuters to “try to understand where the work zones are that impact your commute, or your business, and try to start building your plan around them.”

Here are upcoming projects by location:

Interstate 44

St. Louis: Expect lane shifts and closures between Kingshighway and 39th Street. Closure on Vandeventer Avenue ramp to westbound I-44 through the end of the year. Grand Avenue to westbound I-44 to be closed for three months.

St. Louis County (Shrewsbury): Pavement and bridge rehabilitation between Murdoch Ave and River Des Peres Boulevard. Bridge closures and lane shifts expected through 2019. Shrewsbury to eastbound I-44 ramp will also remain closed through the end of the year.

St. Louis County (Meramec River Bridge): Meramec River Bridge rebuild, including on westbound Watson Road bridge to westbound I-44. Traffic shifts, including on eastbound lanes to the newly built westbound bridge. Westbound Watson Road to westbound I-44 to be closed for five months after Memorial Day.

St. Louis County (Maritz Bridge over I-44): Lane closures during mostly off-peak hours.

Franklin County: Pavement improvements from Route 30 to the Crawford County line. Lane closures during mostly off-peak hours.

Interstate 70

St. Charles County: Pavement improvements from Wentzville Parkway to Lake St. Louis. Lane closures during mostly off-peak hours.

Interstate 270

St. Louis County: Pavement improvements on the southbound I-270 exit ramp to I-70. Ramp to be closed from Spring 2019 to late summer.

St. Louis County: Bridge painting at Route 370. Lane closures during mostly off-peak hours.

State route construction

N. Lindbergh Boulevard: Dorsett Road overpass replacement. Overpass to close from Memorial Day until late summer.

Route 109: Bridge widening and rehabilitation at Manchester Road. Includes work on Route 109 south of the bridge. Lane shift and closures to be expected during project.

Route 141: Pavement improvements and bridge rehabilitation between Route 30 and I-64. Lane closures during mostly off-peak hours.

Route 141: Pavement improvements bridge rehabilitation between Route 30 and Route 61/67. Lane closures during mostly off-peak hours.

Route 370: Route 94 bridge improvements. Lane closures and lane shifts across the Route 370 bridge.

