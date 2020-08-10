Monday: 4 New St. Louis Restaurants To Try This August

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

It’s been a few months since our partners at Sauce Magazine joined us for a run down of new food and drink establishments to check out in the area. A pandemic and the accompanying economic crisis have not been helpful to an already risky industry. But as restaurateurs figure out how to adjust to the times, they’re starting to open new spots around town.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll re-connect with our friends at Sauce Magazine to hear about what’s on their Hit List. Joining the conversation will be Meera Nagarajan and Heather Hughes Huff, art director and managing editor, respectively.

The pair will also delve into other restaurant scene happenings, such as how businesses are adjusting to health guidelines and changing up their serving models.

