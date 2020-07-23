Monday: 'American Skyjacker' Details 1972 High-Flying Drama At Lambert Airport

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Aircraft hijackings have been rare in recent years. But a half century ago, they were a frequent occurrence. Between 1967 and 1972, 130 commercial airplanes were hijacked in the U.S. alone.

That’s according to a newly launched podcast that dives deep into a hijacking involving St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The 10-part series, “American Skyjacker: The Final Flight of Martin McNally," is hosted and co-produced by St. Louis-based journalist Danny Wicentowski.

The story is one Wicentowski has followed for years. At the heart of his reporting are extensive conversations with McNally, who in 1972 chose Lambert as the spot where he would put into action his plan to hijack a flight in hopes of snagging $500,000.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Wicentowski about the drama that took place that day, and what went into turning the saga into a podcast series.

The first three of the 10 episodes are currently available, with further chapters set for release each Tuesday in the coming days.

