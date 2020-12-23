Monday: Author Chris DeRose Discusses 'The Fighting Bunch'

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Monday, Jan. 4. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On August 1, 1946, a group of veterans who’d survived some of World War II’s toughest battles took up arms against their own government.

Soon after returning to Tennessee, they found a corrupt political machine policing the citizens of their hometown for profit and engaging in blatant corruption. They tried to take on the corruption by running as a nonpartisan GI ticket. But when Sheriff Paul Cantrell and his men interfered with free and fair elections, the men had enough. They turned to violence — and ultimately mounted the only successful armed rebellion on U.S. soil since the American Revolution.

That remarkable — and today, largely forgotten — story is the subject of Chris DeRose’s new book, “The Fighting Bunch.”

On Monday, Jan. 4, DeRose joins St. Louis on the Air to discuss how he accessed new primary sources to bring this decades-old story to life. He’ll also talk about how corruption was able to take hold in McMinn County — and what we can learn today from the GI’s insurrection.

