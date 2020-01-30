Monday: The Black Vote, Then And Now

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

This year is full of political commemorations: the presidential election, the centennial of the Nineteenth Amendment and the culmination of the women’s suffrage movement. The year also marks the sesquicentennial of the Fifteenth Amendment, which granted black men the right to vote after the Civil War.

Those milestones cultivate this year’s Black History Month theme — “African Americans and the Vote” — for the Missouri Historical Society. On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will delve into a variety of programming planned throughout February at the Missouri History Museum and Soldiers Memorial Military Museum.

Joining the discussion will be Marvin-Alonzo Greer, education and visitor experience lead at Soldiers Memorial, and Shakia Gullette, director of African American Initiatives for the Missouri History Society.

The events kick off with a roundtable discussion Feb. 4 about the influence of the black vote on local and national politics. Other programs include The Rep's Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical, a screening of The Kinloch Doc, a program on the Founding of Lincoln University, and a presentation and book signing with John U. Rees, author of “‘They Were Good Soldiers’: African-Americans Serving in the Continental Army, 1775-1783 (From Reason to Revolution).”

Related Event

What: Unflinching: The Power of the African American Vote

When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 4, 2020

Where: Lee Auditorium at the Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Blvd. St. Louis MO 63112)

Are you black and voting in the upcoming presidential election? What issues matter most to you that will sway your vote? Leave us a voicemail at 314-516-6397 with your name and answer. You can also share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

