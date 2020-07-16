Monday: With Caribbean Roots, Jerk Soul Finds Home In St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Our Sound Bites segment with Sauce Magazine resumes this month. July's edition features Zahra Spencer and Telie Woods. They are the owners of Jerk Soul, a Caribbean carryout restaurant on Cherokee Street.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, the restaurateurs will detail their harrowing story of opening their first restaurant — despite hurricanes, transatlantic moves and barely knowing one another. They'll also touch on how their eatery operates during a pandemic and how recent protests over police brutality have personally affected them.



Spencer and Woods will talk with guest host Jeremy D. Goodwin alongside Sauce Magazine managing editor Heather Hughes Huff.

