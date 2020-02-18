Monday: Criminologist, Prosecutor And St. Louis County Executive Talk Jail Reform

This interview will air on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

St. Louis County’s jail population has dropped significantly over the past couple years. The decrease has been touted as one positive outcome among wide-ranging justice reform efforts that began in the wake of Ferguson protests.

Much work remains — and thanks to MacArthur-grant-funded research led by University of Missouri-St. Louis Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice Beth Huebner, collaboration between the researchers and the county, its circuit court and service providers continues.

During this year’s Pierre Laclede Society Community Confluence donor event taking place at UMSL Thursday evening (Feb. 20), St. Louis on the Air host Sarah Fenske will talk about ongoing efforts in the county, and address lingering challenges. She’ll be joined by Huebner, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page and Julia Fogelberg, director of diversion and special programs for the St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office.

The conversation will be recorded for broadcast and will air during Monday’s noon show (Feb. 24).



“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

