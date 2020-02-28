Monday: GOP Lawmakers Ask That Missouri Supreme Court Repeal ‘Flawed’ Bond Rules

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Monday. This story will be updated after the show. Here are several ways you can listen live.

Last July, the Missouri Supreme Court enacted rules requiring judges to first consider non-monetary conditions for pretrial release when setting bail conditions. Under these new rules, judges can still set bail, but only at an amount that would ensure public safety and that the defendant would appear in court.

Since then, high profile crimes — including an October shooting at a Kansas City bar — have led to backlash against the new Missouri Supreme Court rules. More than 80 Missouri state representatives signed onto a letter asking the court to revoke the new bond rules. They say they’ve heard from law enforcement officials who have concerns about suspects re-offending before facing trial. They argue that the court overstepped its boundaries and that these new rules, meant to address a problem facing a small number of courts, place a significant burden on all courts across the state.

State Rep. Justin Hill (R-Lake St. Louis) has filed a bill to rescind the Supreme Court’s bail rules, and he will join us Monday on St. Louis on the Air to discuss why he would like to see the court’s bond rules rescinded. Criminologist Richard Rosenfeld will also join the discussion to address whether there has indeed been an increase in violent crime, and whether this is connected to last year’s bail reform. Rosenfeld is a professor emeritus of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Have a question or comment about bail reform? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

