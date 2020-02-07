Monday: 'Happiness 101' Offers Wash U Prof’s Secrets For A Happy Life

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Tim Bono knows what will make you happy. And it may not be what you think. “[T]he common denominator of happiness has a lot to do with the denominator itself,” the Washington University psychology professor writes. “The happiest young adults craft lives that ensure that what they want doesn’t get larger than what they have.”

But as Bono explains in his book Happiness 101, it’s not about keeping expectations low. It is about keeping them realistic — and remembering what you have by practicing gratitude.



Bono’s book was originally titled When Likes Aren’t Enough. It has a new title for the newly released paperback version. And on Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Bono will discuss what he’s learned in his years teaching The Psychology of Young Adulthood at Wash U, and how we all can instill more happiness in our lives.

