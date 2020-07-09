Monday: How Educators Are Rethinking History Curriculum

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

As the Black Lives Matter movement draws attention around the world to long-entrenched racial injustices of the present day, the past looms large as well. Reckoning with United States history seems critical to any contemporary progress on everything from housing disparities to mass incarceration.

But as Americans grapple with the past and present in new ways, holes are appearing. Different people are often working from very different, and often incomplete, understandings of the nation’s history. “I never heard about that in school growing up” has become a common refrain.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Rachel Lippmann will host a conversation with educators and historians focused on rethinking the teaching of history. The show will delve into how curriculums have evolved in the past — and still need to change going forward.



Joining the discussion will be Flannery Burke, associate professor of history at St. Louis University; Quincy Rose, dean of Harris-Stowe State University’s College of Education; and Shante Lyons, a former principal of Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School.

The broadcast will also include comments from longtime social studies teacher Jeff Kopolow, SLU doctoral student and diversity fellow Mehnaz Ahmad, and Lindsey Manshack, who is a researcher with Washington University’s Kathryn M. Buder Center for American Indian Studies and a member of the Choctaw Apache Tribe of Ebarb.

And we want to hear from you: Is there a moment in U.S. history that you only learned about fairly recently? Or, on the flip side, something about the American past that you once thought was true but turns out to be a myth?

