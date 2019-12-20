Monday: Legal Experts Offer Analysis Of Recent Missouri Cases

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

It’s been a busy and in some instances bizarre few weeks of legal news on both the regional and federal level — from the prospect of legal jeopardy for public defenders to a case involving a St. Louis-area doctor and his child bride.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will convene this month’s Legal Roundtable for a closer look at these stories and other recent developments pertaining to the law.

Also on the lineup is the latest news surrounding St. Louis County Police Department Sergeant Keith Wildhaber — who has been tasked with overseeing a new diversity and inclusion unit after winning a $20 million jury verdict for sex discrimination — and a $113 million judgment facing Missouri taxpayers in light of an appellate court ruling about state corrections officers’ backpay.

Joining the discussion will be William Freivogel, J.D., journalism professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale; local attorney Nicole Gorovsky, J.D., of Gorovsky Law; and Mark Smith, the associate vice chancellor and dean for career services at Washington University.



