Monday: Local High School Senior Gabe Fleisher Launches ‘Wake Up To Politics’ Podcast

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the 11 a.m. hour. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Since 2011, Gabe Fleisher has written a newsletter about politics called “Wake Up To Politics.” Though newsletters are aplenty, what makes this one unique is that Fleisher — now a high school senior — started the newsletter when he was in third grade.

Fleisher first came to St. Louis Public Radio’s attention in 2013, when his newsletter had nearly 600 subscribers. Today, “Wake Up To Politics” boasts more than 48,000 subscribers. And in partnership with St. Louis Public Radio, Fleisher has now launched a political podcast of the same name.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Fleisher about the new podcast. They’ll also discuss the Iowa caucuses — happening Monday — as the beginning step where voters will voice their opinions on who they want to run for president.

Have a question or comment for Gabe Fleisher? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

