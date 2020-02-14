Monday: Local Parishioner David Murphy Visits All 190 Catholic Churches In St. Louis Region

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

David Murphy prides himself on being a “goal-setting” type-of-guy. Every year, he sets out different goals for himself — whether they’re physical, spiritual or work-related. And hitting those targets isn’t necessarily the intention. For Murphy, it’s more about the journey.

And so for his 50th birthday last year, Murphy decided to make his goal “epic.” Inspired by Gretchen Rubin’s “The Happiness Project,” he wanted to go on a quest, one that turns a seemingly doable thing (say, going to Mass) into something grand — like visiting every active Catholic church in the Archdiocese of St. Louis.



Inspired by his love for his Catholic faith and its deep history in the region, Murphy set out to visit each of the 190 active churches in the archdiocese, which covers ten counties and the city of St. Louis. His quest earned coverage in the local St. Louis Review. And on Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, he’ll join host Sarah Fenske to share what he learned — and which local churches made his “epic list.”

