Monday: Meeting St. Louis Zoo’s Newest Primate — Raven The 2-Month-Old Chimpanzee

In late October, St. Louis Zoo chimpanzee Utamu gave birth to a baby girl. Two months later, Utamu’s baby, Raven, is starting to reach exciting milestones, like reaching for objects and trying to mimic chimpanzee vocalizations.

On Monday, Jan. 4, St. Louis Zoo primate caretaker Helen Boostrom will join St. Louis on the Air to update us on how mom and baby are doing and how Raven is integrating into the zoo’s chimpanzee community.

