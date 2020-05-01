Monday: Michael Kahn Is An Attorney By Day, Mystery Writer By Night

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. Here are several ways you can listen live.

What started as a dare from his wife has blossomed into an 11-part book series for attorney Michael Kahn. Kahn works as senior counsel at Capes Sokol law firm in Clayton by day, and by night, he writes mystery novels.

The latest in his Rachel Gold series is called “Bad Trust.” In it, Gold gets involved in two lawsuits that spiral out of control, “one ending in murder, the other in courtroom humiliation.”

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske will talk with Kahn about “Bad Trust” and his side gig as a writer.



