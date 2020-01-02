Monday: MLS Project Didn’t Get Missouri’s Approval For Tax Credits In 2019, But What About 2020?

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Last month, news emerged about a potential holdup in plans for construction of a Major League Soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis.

St. Louis City, the St. Louis Development Corporation and the MLS ownership group applied for a combined total of $30 million in state tax credits over 2019 and 2020.Missouri’s Department of Economic Development didn’t approve the request— the current cap on what it awards is $10 million.



What other options are left for the coalition? On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Business Journal’s economic development editor,Jacob Kirn, will join host Sarah Fenske with the latest and discuss the $461 million project's future in the city.

