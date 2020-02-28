Monday: Nursing Shortage Causes Problems In St. Louis Area

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Gabrielle Bahr remembers being fascinated by the medical field even as a young child. But it was her family’s experience a handful of years later, when her younger sister spent a few months in a neonatal intensive care unit, that solidified Bahr’s choice of career.

“My family really connected with the nurses there, and that was the connection that I wanted with my patients and that I was looking for in the medical field,” Bahr recalled. “And so I decided that nursing would be my passion.”

Now a staff nurse in the emergency department of Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Bahr has zero regrets about her job path despite its inherent stresses and difficulties. At the end of each long shift, she knows her work is meaningful. But sometimes she heads home feeling even more exhausted than usual. That’s because her nursing team, like so many in Missouri and particularly in the St. Louis area, is chronically short staffed.

Industry veterans like Natalie Murphy describe the situation as a crisis, noting that the region’s hospital nurse vacancy rate stands at about 20%. A leader at the University of Missouri-St. Louis’ College of Nursing, Murphy is working with a variety of partners to address the issue.



One of the steps UMSL is taking involves a $7.2 million capital campaign that will expand and renovate its Nursing Learning Resource and Simulation Center. The goal is to significantly increase both nursing student enrollment and the university’s simulated training capacity for student nurses, thereby lessening the training burden on various clinical partners that are already stretched thin.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Murphy and Bahr about the day-to-day impacts of the region’s nursing shortage and what can be done about it.

Have you been affected by our region’s nursing shortage? We’d love to include your perspective on this topic. Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via voicemail at 314-516-6397. Leave your first name, where you’re calling from and a brief message. We may use your comments on air.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

