Monday: Post-Trump World Could Mean Big Changes For Local Immigrants

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

As the child of Filipino immigrants as well as a political scientist focused on perceptions of immigrants and immigration policy, Adriano Udani frequently finds himself thinking about the youngest members of migrant communities.

“I often wonder what is going through their heads — how are they sort of socializing,” the University of Missouri-St. Louis associate professor explained to St. Louis on the Air, “and what does it mean for them to be here, especially when they are between two places?”

After Udani’s own parents came to Cleveland on a work visa many years ago, they at one point became undocumented.

“They overstayed their visa, and it was because of a very kind immigration officer that they were allowed to stay,” said Udani, adding that his family was “very privileged” in some ways, never experiencing violence or trauma, but still internalizing a lot of assumptions about their sense of belonging in the U.S.

For many other immigrants, America’s approach to immigration policy and enforcement has proved far more fraught. That includes Honduran native Alex Garcia. The longtime resident of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, has been taking sanctuary in a Maplewood church, living separate from his wife and kids, since U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement denied his request for a stay of removal from the country in 2017.

“It’s three long years that I have been mentally not very well and three years dependent on others,” Garcia said this week, “and depending on others for me is not — it’s really hard. … I have a lot to lose, which is my family.”

Alex’s wife, Carly Garcia, said she is “really hopeful” about what the Biden presidential administration could mean for their family’s situation, adding that “only time will tell.”

“It’s going to take a lot of work from President Joe Biden, from Congress, from the Senate — it’s going to take a lot for them to pay attention to us,” she added. “And right now we actually have a petition asking President-elect Joe Biden to grant Alex parole in place and provide Alex a pathway to citizenship within the first 100 days.”

On Monday’s talk show, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Udani as well as St. Louis-based attorney Javad Khazaeli about the changes they anticipate Biden making when it comes to U.S. immigration policy and regulation — and what it all could mean for immigrants in the region.

Like Udani, Khazaeli is the son of immigrants. They fled Iran when he was just two years old. Khazaeli’s background also includes a stint serving in a senior immigration position with the Department of Homeland Security.

What would you like to see the Biden administration prioritize when it comes to immigration policy? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

