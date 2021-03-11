This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The Rev. C.T. Vivian, the Missouri-born preacher who served as a civil rights leader and confidant to Martin Luther King Jr., died last year at age 95. Now, eight months later, his memoir is bringing the full scope of his long life and landmark battles to life.

“It’s in the Action: Memories of a Nonviolent Warrior” is a collaboration between Vivian and author and activist Steve Fiffer, who was recruited to write Vivian’s life story by his daughter. Fiffer acknowledges that Vivian, who was 94 when work on the book began, didn’t fully recall some events. The book draws not only on Fiffer’s conversations with Vivian for the book, but also previous interviews between the two men, as well as oral histories and other media interviews Vivian did in his earlier years.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Fiffer will join us to discuss the book and Vivian’s remarkable journey from Boonville, Missouri, to western Illinois to Nashville, where he led the effort to desegregate Nashville’s lunch counters. Vivian also played essential roles in desegregating interstate bus service and the beaches in St. Augustine, Florida, using nonviolent protests to show the aggression and brutality of his oppressors.

Did you know the Rev. C.T. Vivian? Share your memories, and we may share them on the air. Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

