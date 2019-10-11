Monday: Recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day With A Native Storyteller

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Monday is Columbus Day, and it also marks a holiday that more and more cities and organizations are formally recognizing - Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day was first proposed in 1977 by a delegation of Native Nations to the United Nations, and it’s meant to celebrate and honor Native Americans with a recognition of their histories and cultures.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske will talk about this holiday and how people may recognize it with Suzanne Michelle White. White is a high school science teacher in the Ferguson-Florissant School District, and she is a member of the Choctaw Tribe of Oklahoma, and a descendant of Cherokee, Delaware, and Lumbee nations/tribes.

