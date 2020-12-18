Monday: A St. Louis CEO’s Crusade For Online Kindness

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The “100th Monkey Effect” comes from a phenomenon first identified by biologists. Studying monkeys on a Japanese island, the researchers noticed one monkey had figured out how to wash sand off her sweet potatoes. Her technique spread to her peers, and then to their children, until over the time, the washing no longer had to be taught. It was simply imitated.

The theory holds that once a critical number of monkeys has been reached — the proverbial “100th monkey” — behavior becomes so widespread, it takes off on its own. Some researchers have pushed back on the original authors’ theory (you could go deep down a rabbit hole exploring all the essays written on the topic). But the idea has entered popular lore.

Mich Hancock named her St. Louis-based social media marketing company after the phenomenon. But she also finds it particularly apropos for her new quest: Making the online sphere a kinder, more tolerant place. She’s drafted a list of five suggestions for anyone looking to make social media less toxic. And she’s created a Facebook group in hopes of reaching whoever that 100th monkey might be.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Hancock joins us to discuss the 100th Monkey phenomenon and her belief that the online cesspool can be cleansed. The co-founder of TEDxStLouis and host of the MichMash podcast will also share her five tips for approaching social media differently.

How has toxic online behavior affected you? What would it take to make social media a better place to connect? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

