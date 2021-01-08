This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

It was 1979 when Terri Krueger was hired at KSDK. Fresh out of journalism school at Mizzou, she was determined to work as a news photographer in her hometown. There was just one catch: No woman had ever done that.

So Krueger took a job as a production assistant at KSDK, going out with the crews at night to prove herself. In just one year, the news director offered her a job. But, she recalled, he had three conditions: that she take the worst shift, start at the bottom of the payscale and be willing to do anything a man would do.

Krueger never hesitated. “I said ‘OK,’” she recalled. “He said, ‘Alright, you can start Monday.’”

For her, the historic first was less important than the fact of the job. “I would have been happy to be the second or the 10th or any number,” she said. “Being first was just the hurdle I had to get over to get the job.”

And getting the job, she admitted, was initially less about high-flying ideals than expediency. Other than journalism, she wasn’t sure what to do. Maybe be a bricklayer? “I didn’t have a backup plan,” she admitted. Of the brick business, she added, “I really like the artistry of watching them build walls.”

Krueger retired Dec. 31 after 41 years at KSDK. On Monday, she’ll discuss her long career in TV news on St. Louis on the Air. She’ll share how she learned the job, some of the biggest stories she covered, and what changed in her four decades in the business.

