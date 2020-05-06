More Than 1,200 Students Using Columbia Public Schools' Meal Service Daily

The Grab-and-Go meal service launched March 30 for Columbia Public Schools students has been working well, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said Tuesday.

From 1,200 to 1,300 students pick up the meals each day, she said. There are 19,052 students in the district, according to the district’s website.

After school buildings closed because of COVID-19, the district began providing Grab-and-Go meal service for students in need.

Meals are delivered to about 80 locations Monday through Friday. The stops are not school-specific but are designed to serve as many high-need areas as possible, an email to families said.

Columbia Public Schools’ Grab-and-Go meal service routes have not changed since April 13, district spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said.

