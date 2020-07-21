More Than 20 Test Positive For COVID-19 After St. Louis Catholic School Graduation And Prom

More than 20 people have tested positive for COVID-19 following a Missouri high school graduation ceremony and prom. Suburban St. Louis Catholic school St. Dominic High School on Monday said 19 students tested positive for the virus after attending the events. Two guests also tested positive. The announcement comes as the Archdiocese of St. Louis unveiled plans to resume in-class learning at area Catholic schools next month. The plan to return to in-person learning could change if the pandemic worsens. Confirmed cases of coronavirus are increasing both in the St. Louis area and across the state.