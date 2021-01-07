Morning Newscast for January 7, 2020

A roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom, including:
- Missouri's Republican Senators Split On Sustaining Biden Electoral Victory Following U.S. Capitol Attack
- Missouri Lawmakers Return To Work Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
- Missouri Leaders Condemn Violent Attack On U.S. Capitol
- Parson Gives No Prepared Remarks On Storming Of U.S. Capitol, Says President Trump Is "Absolutely Not" To Blame For Emboldening Supporters
- Parson Unblocks $127 Million Previously Restricted Due To COVID-19
